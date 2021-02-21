Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,893.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,691.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.