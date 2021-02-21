Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRK. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.