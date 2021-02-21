Conceal (CCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,969.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Conceal has a market cap of $1.66 million and $34,969.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 120.6% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,087.26 or 1.00361115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00522835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.46 or 0.00790171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00284276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00137073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,543,352 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,929 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

