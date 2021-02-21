ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $915.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

