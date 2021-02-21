ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

