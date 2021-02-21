ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $33,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

