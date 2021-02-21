Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $303,717.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

