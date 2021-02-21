ContentBox Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.00545091 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.