Contentos (COS) Market Cap Reaches $50.48 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $50.48 million and $4.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00756679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.29 or 0.04590249 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,779,856,293 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

