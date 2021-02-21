CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and $24,308.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 57.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00084947 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00231928 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00015045 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

