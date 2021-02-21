Contrasting AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -21.74% -14.83% -7.77% SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AtriCure and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $59.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. SANUWAVE Health has a consensus price target of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 67.92%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than AtriCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 12.77 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -61.20 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 94.68 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AtriCure beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

