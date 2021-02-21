Contrasting Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Atkore International Group 8.63% 47.96% 10.08%

This table compares Romeo Power and Atkore International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.77 billion 1.69 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and Atkore International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 0 1 0 2.00 Atkore International Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.61%. Atkore International Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.59%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Atkore International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Romeo Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

