Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $35,564.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,021 shares of company stock worth $69,084 and have sold 179,489 shares worth $5,045,103. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

