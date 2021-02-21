CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

