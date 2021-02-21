CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $89.22 on Friday. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

