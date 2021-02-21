Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 805.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Corning worth $42,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

