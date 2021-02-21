Cosmo Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,225.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $842,943.28 and $10,225.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars.

