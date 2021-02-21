Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $20.37

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.29 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $20.37 or 0.00036370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,095.01 or 1.00156712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00135866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,335,653 coins and its circulating supply is 210,551,050 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

