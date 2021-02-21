Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,431,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $354.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day moving average is $361.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

