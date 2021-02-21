Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $663,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $354.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

