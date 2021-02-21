COTI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.56 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. COTI has a market capitalization of $133.61 million and $84.56 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.