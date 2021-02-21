COVA (COVA) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, COVA has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $954,694.03 and approximately $62,217.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00764659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00058586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.03 or 0.04589771 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.