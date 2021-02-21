COVER Protocol (COVER) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $1,283.97 or 0.02305875 BTC on popular exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $76.23 million and $7.95 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,372 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

