Covesting (COV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $163,618.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $163,618.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

