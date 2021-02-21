CPChain Market Capitalization Achieves $3.81 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. CPChain has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $99,558.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.00510722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035372 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.90 or 0.02492459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

