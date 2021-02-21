Cream Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,138.28 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Cream has a total market capitalization of $31,138.28 and approximately $28.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,407.76 or 0.99768204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00525124 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.00796346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00288975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00147279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

