Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $187.84

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $115.78 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $187.84 or 0.00323483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.49 or 0.00510610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00076449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00387387 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.