Cred (LBA) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Cred has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

