Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006208 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $12.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,455.99 or 0.99856382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00155541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

