Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00006507 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $9.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,521.59 or 0.99711126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00137198 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003679 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.