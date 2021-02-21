Crown Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $20,563.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,653.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.96 or 0.01217846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.37 or 0.00426046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003885 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005188 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,617,398 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.