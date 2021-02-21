Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Crown worth $49,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 18.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

