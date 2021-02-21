Crowns Market Cap Reaches $20.58 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $38.98 or 0.00067442 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Buying and Selling Crowns

