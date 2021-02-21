Crust (CRU) One Day Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Crust has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and $1.95 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $12.53 or 0.00021679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.