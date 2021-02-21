Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,377.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $366,492.61 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.