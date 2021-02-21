CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $507,069.41

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $507,069.41 and $34,001.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.68 or 0.00776948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00059495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.14 or 0.04533640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039274 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

