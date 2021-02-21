CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) One Day Volume Hits $50,405.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $479,814.58 and $50,405.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

