Cryptocean (CRON) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $18,044.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.00771632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059046 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.58 or 0.04517887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

