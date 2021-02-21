Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0006

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $407,201.31 and approximately $580.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,481.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.61 or 0.03412587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00398525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $724.86 or 0.01261034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00452244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00429900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00284834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.