CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $633.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00496203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00065678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00076906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00405691 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

