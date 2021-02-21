CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,626 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.09. 3,294,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,892. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

