Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $4.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.83 million, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

