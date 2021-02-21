Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 368,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

