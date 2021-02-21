Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 98,629 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,629 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

