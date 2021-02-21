Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $162.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

