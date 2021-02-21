Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8,428.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $425.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

