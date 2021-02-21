Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $314,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

