Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

