Curio Price Down 43.4% Over Last 7 Days (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Curio has a market cap of $1.18 million and $33,724.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.00762335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.45 or 0.04584898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

