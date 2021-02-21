CUTcoin Price Tops $0.12 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $1,242.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,642,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,642,653 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

